LRT, KL Monorail to pay passengers for late train

KUALA LUMPUR: Patrons of Light Rail Transit (LRT) who could not proceed with their journey after experiencing LRT and KL Monorail train delay exceeding 15 minutes can claim a refund of their fares.

Prasarana Malaysia Bhd (Prasarana) however, stressed that the right to claim would be void if the passenger could still continue their journey by taking other LRT services.

"The return fare will be given in the form of a free coupon for a one-way trip and the free ticket is only valid for five days from the date it is issued," said a statement issued by the Prasarana Group Corporate Communications and Strategic Marketing Department today.

Prasarana issued the statement following a reply by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Nancy Shukri in the Dewan Rakyat today, on the delays of LRT and Monorail services and how claims could be made.

She was asked by Datuk Koh Nai Kwong (BN-Alor Gajah) who wanted to know whether there was a system of compensation set up for passengers of public transport as implemented in the United Kingdom and Japan for transportation which did not meet its schedule, as a measure to ensure service efficiency and encourage LRT and MRT management to improve service.

In her written reply to Koh, Nancy said the policy practised by Prasarana was for delays exceeding 15 minutes, and passengers could claim back the fare or obtain a coupon for the journey the next day.

"The same policy is expected to be adopted on MRT routes which will start operations at the end of this year, and managed by Prasarana," she added. — Bernama