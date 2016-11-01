Airasia, Airasia X hail introduction of Asean rate for PSC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission's (Mavcom) introduction of an Asean rate for the revised Passenger Service Charge (PSC) is a good move in light of decreasing tourism traffic.

In a joint statement today, AirAsia Bhd and AirAsia X Bhd said, it was also timely as the group celebrated Asean 50 which would promote integration for the people of Asean.

"However, we are concerned with the new international rate, especially for our hub in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. The international passengers will now have to pay double the PSC.

"This may decrease the number of international tourists and eventually force us to put the capacity elsewhere," it said.

With reference to a level playing field, AirAsia and AirAsia X reiterated that the facilities provided at KLIA and klia2 are not at par with each other, pointing out that AirAsia and AirAsia X passengers deserve the same user experience at KLIA before charges can be equalised.

"The facilities at the two airports should be made equal to each other, otherwise, we are happy to consider moving AirAsia and AirAsia X operations to KLIA," the group said.

The group added that air travel has become a mode of transportation to many, and is becoming a necessity rather than a luxury.

As the people's airline, AirAsia and AirAsia X said both companies would always prioritise the interests of the people and do their best to make travel affordable for all. — Bernama