Probe on foreign interference in local politics

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will initiate an investigation to determine if there is truth to claims that billionaire financier George Soros had funded operations of three Malaysian organisations, namely web news portal Malaysiakini, the Bersih movement and research group Merdeka Centre.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar confirmed today that police will investigate minutes of a meeting that was published in a expose website, DCleaks.com.

The leaked documents alleged that foreign hands led by the Soros-run Open Society Foundation (OSF) had vested interests in Malaysian politics and the 14th General Election.

The minutes also claimed that among those who attended a meeting held in June last year were OSF president Christopher Stone and Merdeka Centre director Ibrahim Suffian.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had called for a probe to be launched mainly on the claims of foreign individuals meddling in Malaysian politics.