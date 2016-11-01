How to style your sportswear like the stars

WITH Hilary Swank the latest celebrity to launch her own athleisure line, and supermodels Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid the newest faces of Adidas and Reebok, the trend for stylish sportswear is going strong. To give you some inspiration for what to wear during your workout this fall, we turn to what the stars are wearing to look good both in and out of the gym.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The British supermodel can often be seen showing off her gym-honed physique in figure-hugging shapes and a chic color palette of black and grey. A fan of Nike, Huntington-Whiteley often opts for leggings or capris paired with crop tops, tanks and Nike trainers, which she accessorises with oversized sunglasses on her way to and from class to add a touch of glamour to her gym style.

Kate Hudson

As the co-founder of her own activewear label, Fabletics, Hudson has her pick of the latest workout styles for her many gym workouts. The dedicated fitness fan is often seen in leggings and crop tops from the Fabletics range in vivid colors and bold prints.

Karlie Kloss

The new face of Stella McCartney's latest collection for Adidas, Kloss of course can be seen wearing the brand for her own workouts. A fan of black, the supermodel is rarely seen in prints but instead adds some colour to her gym gear with colour-blocking highlights of bright pink. If you're not feeling confident to bare your midfiff in a crop top, take some style inspiration from supermodel Kloss who also likes to cover up with figure-hugging tanks, long-sleeved tops and slim-fitting jackets for a streamlined look.

Gigi Hadid

The new face of Reebok, Hadid is known for her super chic and glamorous workout style. Often seen in classic black, Hadid has previously been seen in big name brands such as New Balance, Adidas, and Sweaty Betty, and now of course also Reebok. Often seen in full-length black leggings, she accessorises with her crop top of choice, throwing an open jacket over the top to show of her gym-toned abs. For an easier way to get her look, accessorise with supermodel-size sunglasses and pile hair into a high bun.

Jessica Alba

Shades of pink makes up the main colours of Jessica Alba's gym wardrobe for a feminine look that perfectly suits her sunny California style. Rarely seen in head-to-toe black, the actress often opts for a shorter capri legging and in addition to every celeb's favourite – the crop top – includes plenty of loose-fitting, long-line tanks for extra coverage. — AFP