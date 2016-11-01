'Boo! A Madea Halloween' scares off 'Inferno' at N. America box office

BOO! A Madea Halloween – the latest installment in Tyler Perry's Madea comedy franchise – beat out Inferno to top the North American box office for a second weekend, industry estimates showed Sunday.

Lionsgate's Boo! – in which Perry reprises his role as a tough-talking matriarch – took in US$16.7 million (RM70 million) for a total of US$52 million, box office tracker Exhibitor Relations said.

Inferno, the third installment of Sony's Da Vinci Code franchise, directed by Ron Howard, fizzled during its debut weekend to take second place with US$15 million.

Based on Dan Brown's bestselling book series, the film stars Felicity Jones and Tom Hanks, who returns to the lead role of Harvard professor Robert Langdon, this time seeking to stop an evil billionaire from killing off the world's population by releasing a deadly virus.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back slipped a spot from last week to take third place with US$9.6 million. The sequel to the 2012 film Jack Reacher stars Tom Cruise as a former Army soldier now going it alone, based on the book series by British author Lee Child.

The financial thriller The Accountant, starring Ben Affleck, held on to its number-four spot from last week with US$8.5 million.

The film follows an autistic mathematics savant who capitalises on his fondness for numbers by becoming an undercover forensic accountant for criminal organisations.

Horror sequel Ouija: Origin of Evil – about home seances gone wrong – dropped two spots to take fifth place during its second weekend with US$7.1 million.

Rounding out the top 10 films were:

The Girl on the Train (US$4.3 million)

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (US$4 million)

Keeping Up with the Joneses (US$3.4 million)

Storks (US$2.8 million)

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (US$2.1 million) — AFP Relaxnews