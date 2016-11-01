Pasdec group managing director resumes duties

PETALING JAYA: Pasdec Holdings Bhd group managing director Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Abdul Manan will resume his duties today following a leave of absence since April 29, 2016.

Mohd Khairuddin had volunteered to take leave in order to facilitate the completion of the forensic audit review by Messrs Deloitte Corporate Solutions Sdn Bhd and legal opinion by Messrs Bastian Vendargon with regards to the mining activities carried out on land belonging to a subsidiary, Pasdec Corp Sdn Bhd.

“Both the forensic review and legal opinion have been completed and tabled to the board of directors of the company accordingly,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday.

To recap, Pasdec had appointed Deloitte Corporate Solutions to conduct a forensic review after news reports and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s investigation revealed that mining activity had been carried out on land belonging to Pasdec Corp.

It had also appointed Bastian Vendargon as the advocates and solicitors to advise the board on the legal implications of the findings of the forensic review and on legal avenues to protect the interests of the company.

During a board meeting held on April 25, 2016, Mohd Khairuddin volunteered to take leave and was granted temporary leave of absence on April 28, 2016.