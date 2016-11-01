AirAsia India confirms ongoing probe into alleged fraud

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Bhd’s 49%-associate AirAsia (India) Limited (AirAsia India) yesterday confirmed there is an ongoing investigation against a certain former personnel involving irregular personal expense claims and certain company charges.

AirAsia India said the matter has been reported to and discussed at its previous board meeting. The carrier added that it will not make any specific reference to the matters investigated at this stage as it may be prejudicial to AirAsia India or the personnel investigated.

“AirAsia India, AirAsia and Tata Sons Limited look into all allegations of impropriety and misappropriation very seriously. The three entities do not approve of any unethical practices and will take very stern action against the perpetrators at all levels of the organisation. The three entities would like to reiterate that it strictly adheres to internal procedures and policies,” AirAsia India said in a statement yesterday.

AirAsia was responding to a query raised by Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd last Friday pertaining to reports that Tata Group’s ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry had alleged fraud at AirAsia India following his dismissal from the largest conglomerate in India.