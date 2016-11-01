Perwaja auditors express disclaimer of opinion

PETALING JAYA: Perwaja Holdings Bhd, which is appealing for more time to submit its regularisation plan, has had its external auditors Messrs Crowe Horwath also doubt its ability to continue as a going concern due to material uncertainties for the financial year ended June 30, 2016 (FY16).

According to Crowe Horwath, the financial statements have been prepared on historical cost basis and on the assumption that the group and the company are going concerns.

“The going concern assumption is highly dependent upon the successful restructuring of the defaulted debts, the successful approval and implementation of the regularisation plan, and the ability of the group and the company to attain profitable operations to generate sufficient cash flows to fulfill their obligations as and when they fall due,” it said.

In FY16, the group and the company incurred net losses of RM387 million and RM15 million respectively.

As of June 30, 2016, the group and the company had net current liabilities of RM2.44 billion and RM22 million respectively and recorded capital deficiencies of RM1.89 billion and RM299 million respectively.

“The group was unable to meet its loan obligations since the financial period ended June 30, 2014. As at June 30, 2016, the outstanding borrowings and bank overdrafts of the group amounted to RM1.07 billion and RM45 million respectively,” said Crowe Horwath.

Perwaja’s major subsidiary Perwaja Steel Sdn Bhd has a High Court order restraining all action against it, except certain lenders like financial institutions, the government and certain major suppliers, until Nov 22.