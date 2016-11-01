Bank Negara: RM410b reserves at end-September

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s reserves remain usable with the official reserve assets amounted to US$97.67 billion (RM410 billion), while other foreign currency assets amounted to US$616.2 million as at end-September 2016, according to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

BNM said for the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans arising from scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the government would amount to US$242.3 million.

In line with the practice adopted since April 2006, the data exclude projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and the drawdown of project loans amounting to US$2.36 billion in the next 12 months.

“The only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets are government guarantees of foreign debt due within one year, amounting to US$80.6 million. There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options, no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks and other financial institutions. BNM also does not engage in foreign currency options vis-a-vis ringgit,” said BNM.

Overall, the detailed breakdown of international reserves under the IMF’s Special Data Dissemination Standard format indicates that as at end-September 2016, Malaysia’s reserves remain usable.