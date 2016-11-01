MALAYSIANS are well aware of the dangers of dengue, yet many still hold poor attitudes when it comes to preventing it. Due to this, a road show was crafted to create awareness, introducing “Mr Dengue, the Unwanted Guest”.

Organised by the Malaysian Society of Infectious Diseases and Chemotherapy (MSIDC) and supported by Sanofi Pasteur, the campaign uses satirical humour to capture the attention of the public on social media. Though funny and injected with wit and humour, Mr Dengue has captured the attention of many, relaying important information to get crucial points across.

CAPTURING ATTENTION

Mr Dengue was created to capture one’s attention, then provide information on dengue fever to empower the public and provide them with tools to protect themselves against the disease.

“Malaysians need to remember that dengue affects every one of us regardless of our age, sex, health or economic status. Don’t wait until it happens to you or a family member before you take preventive action. Every three minutes, one person in Malaysia is infected,” said Prof Dr Zamberi Sekawi.

SPREADING THE WORD

Since the introduction of Mr Dengue in February this year, the public have been empowered with information and tools to protect themselves against dengue.

“Mr Dengue has been busy showing what he’s all about and what he will do to you. He has also been sharing his ‘exploits’ by hijacking Twitter conversations and spreading his message of ‘mozzie domination’ on Facebook,” said Sanofi Pasteur Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei managing director Baptiste de Clarens.

“Between April and July this year, the campaign garnered more than 2.7 million impressions online, supported by initiatives with key media partners,” de Clarens added.

DRIVING HOME IMPORTANT POINTS

The media launch saw Mr Dengue campaign spokesman Jason Leong share tips on prevention against dengue, which included:

Practising vector control

► Frequent clearing of stagnant water.

► Killing mosquitoes using insecticides.

► Use of tight-fitting lids or mesh on water storage containers.

► Solid waste management.

Taking steps to reduce risk of being bitten by an infected mosquito

► Wear clothing that reduces skin exposure during daylight hours.

► Use repellents on exposed skin or clothing.

► Install mosquito netting on windows.

► Promoting insecticide aerosols, mosquito coils or other insecticide vaporisers and air conditioning use inside.

The message driven by MSIDC and Sanofi is to stay informed, take action to prevent and keep safe from dengue. Don’t let dengue fall into the “white noise” of your daily lives. Keep updated and follow the Mr Dengue Facebook page.