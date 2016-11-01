Ahmad Zahid in Singapore for Asia-Europe counter-terrorism dialogue

SINGAPORE: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived here today to attend the Asia-Europe Counter-Terrorism Dialogue.

The Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister was received by International Centre for Political Violence and Terrorism Research (ICPVTR) chief, Dr Rohan Gunaratna on arrival at the Pan Pacific Hotel here, the venue for the two-day dialogue which began on Oct 31.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Home Minister will be one of the dialogue's keynote speakers sharing the stage with Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Federal Republic of Germany, Dr Gunter Krings MdB.

Both will dwell on the topic, 'New Threat Landscape in Asia and Europe', at the session which will be chaired by Gunaratna.

The dialogue is organised by ICPVTR with the cooperation of Regional Programme Political Dialogue Asia and Pacific of Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS).

ICPVTR is a specialist centre within the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore while KAS is a political foundation, closely associated with the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU).

In its website, KAS said the recent attacks in Paris, Jakarta, Brussels and Lahore were indicators of the rising terror threats in Europe and Asia.

"While calls for tighter security measures have become stronger, it is necessary to enhance international cooperation and contain Daesh extremism through comprehensive actions by all stakeholders including the Muslim communities themselves.

"The Dialogue will analyse recent developments concerning extremism and the implications of terrorism on societies in Asia and Europe.

"Special attention will be given to Daesh-linked activities in the respective countries, the different recruitment channels, reactions by the local Muslim community, possible future developments and responses," it said. — Bernama