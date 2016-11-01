PAC: Education Ministry mismanaged contract for 1BestariNet project

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) concluded that the Education Ministry is guilty of contract mismanagement in their RM4 billion 1BestariNet project for schools.

In a report tabled by the PAC in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday, it stated that the parliamentary committee could not accept the reasons given by the Education Ministry.

"The issue which was raised is from weaknesses in contract management.

"The PAC cannot accept the reasons submitted by the Education Ministry that it was unaware on the value management lab circular," the report said.

The Economic Planning Unit (EPU) 2009 circular had said that it is mandatory for projects worth RM50 million and above to go through a "value management process".

According to the PAC, 1BestariNet project did not go through that process.

The report added the PAC wants the Auditor General's Department to have a follow-up audit on 1BestariNet.

"The PAC has decided that the Auditor-General's Department (AGD) do a thorough follow-up audit related to the matters raised and to carry out rectification as there are a lot of doubtful expenditures.

"The PAC also wants the AGD to carry out a study on the effectiveness in implementing the 1BestariNet project," the PAC, which is led by Datuk Hasan Arifin (Umno-Rompin) said.

The PAC added that further scrutiny should be given in order to "protect government importance".

The PAC will also be visiting all schools involved in the project in both cities and rural areas.

The 1BestariNet project, which began in 2011 is expected to take 15 years to complete and is worth RM4.077 billion involving 10,000 schools.

The project aims to provide high-speed 4G Internet access to schools.

Last year, the AG's Report found that the software and equipment were used by just 1% of students in the participating schools.