'Rationalisation of cooking oil will not burden rakyat'

KUALA LUMPUR: The govenment's rationalisation of cooking oil will not burden the rakyat as the increase in cost is only minimal.

Domestic Trade, Cooperative and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said a person would only have to spend on average RM2.25 on cooking oil every month.

In drawing comparison, he said the rakyat has been paying more to consume mineral water as opposed to purchasing the rationalised cooking oil.

"Based on our calculation, a person on average uses around 1.5kg of cooking oil per month ... Only RM2.25 every month," he said.

"The mineral water a person drinks everyday is much more than the oil that is processed and used by the rakyat," he told the Dewan Rakyat during the Minister's Question Time.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Lim Guan Eng (DAP - Bagan) who had claimed that the latest cooking oil rationalisation would be a burden to consumers.

Subsidies on cooking oil was removed effective Nov 1, except for 1kg polybags and 5kg bottles of cooking oil.

Hamzah said the rationalisation was necessary to ensure that the subsidies provided by government would reach the actual targeted group.

"In ensuring there will be no leakages, I have instructed the enforcement team to conduct daily monitoring on business premises," he said.

He added the government had retained subsidy on the 1kg polybag package to cater to the need of low income group.

"Those who find it hard to buy the polybag package and wanted to buy in bottles are welcomed to do so, but they have to pay the market price," he said.