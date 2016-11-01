Singaporeans carpool as RM20 road charge kicks in

JOHOR BARU: Singaporeans prefer to carpool when crossing over to Johor due to the RM20 road charge collection which started midnight of Nov 1.

Several motorists when interviewed at the Second Link check point said they preferred carpooling to save cost.

Businessman Lee Cui Siong, 45, who came carpooling with friends today said this was the first time he scanned the Touch n Go card to pay for the road charges.

"I come to Johor two to three times a week for business matters. Now I may consider reducing the trips here," he added.

Mathew Tan, 44, who came with four friends, said although the road charges is not much it is better to carpool to save cost.

Mechanic designer Allen Chia, 34, also carpooled with five friends in his car today.

Engineer S. Ramanathan said he is not against the road charges but hoped the amount could be reduced as there are many Singaporeans who travel to Johor either to shop, for business matters, as a tourist or even to visit friends and relatives.

"I love to visit Johor. It has many things to offer to Singaporeans, including food," he added.

Many Singaporeans said they love crossing over the causeway to enjoy the nasi lemak and local fruits at the rest and recreational centre at Gelang Patah.

Meanwhile, the former president of SMEs, Teh Kee Sin, told theSun that he hoped both the countries will retract the entry fee or road charges for vehicles.

"It's the commuters who suffer by these charges. As it is they are already burdened by the high cost of living," he added.

Johor Baru Tiong Hua Association president Datuk Seri Tey Kim Chai told theSun that he hoped special privileges be given to Malaysians with Singapore Permanent citizen status and drive Singapore-registered cars.