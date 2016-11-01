Less 4D draws next year?

KUALA LUMPUR: The effort to reduce the gambling culture among Malaysians may be realised early next year.

This is following the meeting by Anthony Loke (DAP- Seremban) and Liew Chin Tong (DAP- Kluang) with Finance Minister II Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani on the need to abolish special draws and reduce weekly draws.

"The outcome of the meeting looks positive. Johari is new to the ministry and not fully aware about the special draws. Based on all our meetings with the ministry, we are hoping to tackle this issue by next year," Anthony said in a press conference held at the parliament lobby today.

Lottery companies are allowed to have a weekly draw on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, while the finance ministry has allowed special draws to be held on a Tuesday every fortnight.

Anthony and Liew's concern is that this would encourage the gambling culture with many investing heavily on numbers with the hope of winning.

The lawmakers' suggestion was to abolish special draws and reduce the three weekly draws to two.

"Ever since we have been elected as MPs in 2008, we have been fighting for this cause as we feel the gambling culture might affect families and erode their disposable income," Liew said.

The lawmakers added the the B40 (bottom 40% household income) segment is the predominant group involved in lottery.

They added lottery companies can anticipate to hold at least 18 to 22 special draws by end of this year.