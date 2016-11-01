Flying water buckets at protest led by Umno Youth

SHAH ALAM: Angry consumers frustrated with the recent spate of water disruptions in the State, threw empty water buckets and bottles into the Selangor state secretariat today.

They demanded the state government to immediately resolve the many water issues instead of blaming it on sabotage.

Led by Umno Youth executive committee member Datuk Armand Azha Abu Hanifah, the group of about 100 started marching from the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) headquarters to the state secretariat at about 11am.

Protesters held up placards reading "Water, water", "Where are our rights?", "Victims of circumstances", and "Sabotage or mismanagement?" and carried empty buckets while chanting along the way.

They then started rattling the locked gates of the state secretariat, seemingly attempting to force it open while auxiliary police converged on the area to keep an eye on the protesters.

While tempers started to flare, several Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel assembled and formed a line behind the gate in preparation.

The protesters demanded to meet an assemblyman from the government and stated their refusal to disperse before then.

After about 45 minutes, the Mentri Besar's political secretary Shuhaimie Shafiei (PKR-Sri Muda) met the protesters and Armand was allowed through the gate along with a few others.

The protesters dispersed peacefully at around noon time, including Selangor Umno Youth chief Zainuri Zainal.

State executive councillor for environment Elizabeth Wong later handed over four broken buckets which were thrown into the state secretariat compound to Pahang PKR leader Bob Manolan Mohamad.

Wong (PKR-Bukit Lanjan) said Pahang, which is facing water issues of its own, may need the buckets more than the Selangor state government does.

Selangor Back Benchers' Club chairman Ng Suee Lim (Dap-Sekinchan) said the buckets were symbolic as several other states including Pahang, Johor, and Malacca are facing water issues of their own.

"Even Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak's constituency in Pekan is suffering from water disruptions," Ng said.

He also repeated the state government's claims that the contamination incidences are sabotage, saying there were far too many coincidences.

The Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant was forced to close on Sept 22 - 24, and Oct 23 due to contamination, affecting more than a million consumers.

The state government has lodged a police report to that effect.