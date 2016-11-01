MACC arrests three men for allegedly submitting false claim of RM400k

ALOR STAR: The Kedah branch of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested an officer of a government-linked company and two contractors to facilitate the investigation into a false claim made for Telekom Malaysia (TM) utility works under the Sungai Kedah/Anak Bukit Flood Mitigation Plan, last July.

According to source, the three men, in their 30s, were picked up by the MACC team at around 10am for allegedly submitted a false claim for the utility works amounting to RM400,000 to the State Department of Irrigation and Drainage without the works being carried out.

"The contract for the TM utility works is worth approximately RM1.5 million and of the total, RM400,000 worth of works were not done, but the contractors still submitted the claims for it, along with a false verification from TM that the works had been completed," he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 which provides a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine if convicted.

Kedah MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad confirmed the arrest. — Bernama