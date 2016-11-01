Five-metre long python caught behind house

Posted on 1 November 2016 - 04:52pm Last updated on 1 November 2016 - 05:57pm

SEBERANG PRAI: A five-metre long reticulated python was caught by Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel while hiding behind a house during a downpour yesterday.

Kepala Batas district APM operation officer Hasli Hashim when contacted said the snake weighing nearly 60kg was spotted by villagers at about 10.45pm.

It is believed the reptile was searching for food near the bushy area.

He said the villagers then alerted APM and a team was dispatched to the scene soon after.

"Four APM personnel rushed to the scene to lure the reptile out from its hiding before it was caught," he told theSun.

Hasli said the reptile was aggressive and according to villagers the snake was spotted several times at the area before this.

Hasli added that the python will be handed over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) later tomorrow.