Police advise Red Shirts to hold rally elsewhere

PETALING JAYA: The Red Shirts have been told by the police to hold their rally elsewhere instead of Dataran Merdeka this Saturday as there is an event already scheduled to be held there.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Zainol Samah said Red Shirts leader Datuk Jamal Yunos had submitted an application to hold the rally but the application was incomplete as they had not received approval from the landowner.

“If they don’t get approval from the landowner, then how are they going to hold the rally? There is an event already taking place there this Saturday,” he told theSun.

He said it was not up to police to decide where they hold the rally as long as they get approval in accordance with the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“We can only advise them, and we have suggested two other venues as possible replacements, which are Padang Merbok or Sultan Sulaiman field so far, but they have not come back to us,” he said.

Jamal had announced previously that the Red Shirts will hold a large-scale assembly at Dataran Merdeka this Saturday in retaliation against the Bersih 5 gathering set to take place on Nov 19.

Jamal had promised that 300,000 participants comprising Malays, Chinese and Indians were expected to attend the rally to show their dismay of the Bersih rally.

Meanwhile, Bersih 2.0 is not worried if the authorities do not grant the organisation permission or approval to use Dataran Merdeka as the venue for the upcoming Bersih 5 gathering.

Its steering committee member Fadiah Nadwa Fikri said the electoral watchdog has already submitted the 10-day notice that is required under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for the assembly to the authorities.

“It is important to remind everyone that the requirement under the Act is notification instead of permit or permission that we need to seek from the authorities if we intend to have any gathering.

“The part of seeking permission or approval has been abolished as it is in violation to rights for peaceful assembly. Hence, we only need to notify the authorities and it is their duty to facilitate the assembly to ensure it is trouble-free,” Fadiah said during a press conference at the group’s office today.