Heated argument in S'gor state assembly over state budget

SHAH ALAM: Heated argument ensued in the Selangor legislative assembly today when Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan (BN-Batang Kali) (pix) once again called the state government's Budget 2017 a copycat.

Mat Nadzari said many of the policies and allocations outlined in the state budget including cash aids and schemes were similar to that of the federal government.

"There are things such as Skim Peduli Sihat, which is similar to subsidies already given by the federal government. It is clear that the state government studied the federal government's budget and took ideas from there.

"The difference is that the federal government has database, network, and resources to do it effectively," he told the state assembly during the budget debate.

Mat Nadzari was debating as a representative of the state Opposition rather than as the Opposition leader since his post of Opposition Coordinator is not recognised.

Lau Weng San (Dap-Kampung Tunku) raised Standing Order 36(6), which states that elected representatives cannot make malicious accusations against another member of the assembly.

Speaker Hannah Yeoh (Dap-Subang Jaya) then asked Mat Nadzari to clarify his statement, which the latter said he will during his debate.

However, he repeated the accusation while other government backbenchers cited Standing Order 36(6) and demanded that he retract his statement.

After multiple interruptions by backbenchers and with Mat Nadzari refusing to yield, Yeoh interjected and warned all assemblymen not to make unsubstantiated claims in the Assembly.

"This is to all elected representatives here. If you dare to say such things, then please explain your words and clarify. All that you say will go into the hansard and can be read by the public," she said.

With the matter brought to rest, Mat Nadzari continued his budget debate until it concluded.

However, a war of words exploded when Tan Pok Shyong (Dap-Pandamaran) called on the speaker to suspend Mat Nadzari for violating Standing Order 36(6).

Yeoh, however said his allegations will be answered by the state government at the end of the debates, but this failed to dissuade Tan who said the matter would create confusion among the people and media. if not settled.

This created another round of heated exchanges before Yeoh managed to put a stop to it.

Finally, Mat Nadzari conceded and changed his wording from "copy" to "similar".