Sarawak state assembly to table comprehenisve motion: Adenan

KUCHING: Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem today said a comprehensive motion will be tabled at the Sarawak State Assembly sitting from Nov 21-30.

The comprehensive motion will cover all aspects of Sarawak rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963, the Malaysia Act, Malaysia Inter-Governmental Committee Report and the Cobbold Commission Report.

"It would be a comprehensive motion including the Territorial Sea Act, which regard as no longer intact because of the emergency and of course the status of Sabah and Sarawak separately from states in West Malaysia," he told a press conference after witnessing the contract signing ceremony of the E6DP-A Substructure and Topsides for Sarawak Shell Berhad between the management of Shell Companies in Malaysia and the management of Brooke Dockyard and Engineering Works Corporation.

Adenan said the constitution originally said the states of Malaysia are the state of west Malaysia, Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore but was changed in 1976 to say that the states of Malaysia are state of West Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak of same status.

"We want to change this status as it originally was. We want the original status to be given back to us, the status that we occupied way back in 1963," he added.

To another question, Adenan said it was up to the Sabah state government if they wish to support the Sarawak government's move in fighting for their rights.

"I have no say and it really is up to them if they wish to support."

Asked on Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen's suggestion that Sarawak BN should consider pulling out from BN if the state government could not get their demands, the chief minister said that it was only Chong's personal opinion.

"His opinions are always contrary to ours … nothing is new."

Meanwhile, Adenan said the state government wants to extend its gas pipeline distribution in Miri to wider areas including households, commercial and industries in Bintulu division.

Earlier in his speech, Adenan commended Shell for its contribution to Sarawak's development and economy and the job opportunities given to the people of Sarawak.

"We want to take active participation in our oil and gas industry in our own state. We do not want to be mere spectators," he said, adding Shell has always been number one, particularly in employing Sarawakians to work for the company.

He hopes Shell would explore more oil and gas in Sarawak and urged Brooke Dockyard and Engineering Works Corporation, a state government owned company, to maintain their excellent records as expectation on them are high on them. — Bernama