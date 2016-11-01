Maintenance work, upgrade of NGV facilities to end soon

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas Dagangan Bhd is determined to complete the maintenance works and upgrade of its Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) facilities as soon as possible.

Retail Business Division Head, Asdrin Azly said the company is committed to the service after recently suspending the operations of all its 67 NGV stations in the Klang Valley, Negri Sembilan and Johor.

The decision followed the death of a man when a NGV cylinder tank exploded at a Petronas petrol station in Taman Mount Austin, Johor Baru, last Tuesday.

"We're working very hard to ensure the stations are operational as soon as possible.

"We are also ensuring that in terms of safety, all the maintenance is in place, while upgrading the NGV facilities to make it efficient and safe for the public," he added.

Asdrin told reporters this after the launch of the newly-enhanced Maybank Islamic Petronas Ikhwan Visa Card-i here today.

He was also responding to a question on when Petronas Dagangan's NGV stations in the areas concerned would be back into operation. — Bernama