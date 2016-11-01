Opposition leaders, businessman fined for non-compliance in organising Black505 rally

KUALA LUMPUR: Three Opposition leaders and a businessman were today fined RM1,950 each for non-compliance in organising the post-election rally Black505 in 2013.

Sessions court judge Mat Ghani Abdullah ordered Pandan MP and PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli, Seremban MP Anthony Loke, Batu Buruk assemblyman Syed Azman Syed Ahmad and businessman Muhammad Adib Ishar to settle the fine before 3pm tomorrow in default of two months jail sentence.

All four pleaded guilty to an alternative charge under Section 9(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) 2012, which is punishable under Section 9(5) of the same Act, which carries a maximum punishment of RM10,000 fine.

They were charged with failing to submit a copy of approval letter obtained from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) together with the rally notice to Dang Wangi district police chief Zainuddin Ahmad on June 12, 2013.

Lawyer Gobind Singh Deo, who represented Rafizi and Loke, said that it was only a technical non-compliance to the requirements under the PAA.

He requested for a fine of not more than RM2,000 which would allow the two MPs to retain their seats.

Lawyer Eric Paulsen represented Muhammad Adib and Azizul Shariman Mat Yusoff represented Syed Azman.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Huda Mohd Noor said there was a commotion during the rally when a group of participants attempted to prevent DBKL officers from dismantling a tent that was set up at the site.