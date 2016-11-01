31,476 employees laid off between January and September

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 31,476 employees were laid off between Jan 1 and September this year.

Human Resources Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib said of the number, 17,051 or 54.2% were involved in the usual layoffs, while the remaining 14,425 or 45.8% took the Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS).

"Employees who are laid off will at least be paid termination benefits by the employer in compliance with the Employment Act 1955 or the collective agreement.

"Termination by VSS is decided by oneself and agreeing to the termination of employment by the employer, provided the employer pays termination benefits or compensation which is better than the legal provisions," he said at the oral question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid (BN-Kuala Kangsar) who wanted to know the number of workers whose service had been terminated following the global economic challenges.

Ismail also said that last year, 44,343 employees were laid off with 24,452 or 55.1% involved in usual layoffs and 19,891 or 44.9% taking the VSS.

He said layoffs could not be avoided and caused by various factors, among them, instability of the national and global market economy.

"In addition, there is no demand or a decline in demand for goods and services, optimisation of information and communication technology, business closures in full or in part, downsizing of the workforce, acquisitions of companies, restructuring of the organisation and mergers also contributed to the situation," he said. — Bernama