Federal-state govt cooperation needed to solve flash floods: Lim

GEORGE TOWN: The DAP-led Penang government hopes to solve the flash flood problem in the state through cooperation between the state government and federal government.

Chief Minister Lim Guan said on the state government's side, discussions would be held with the contractors involved with projects in the affected areas to carry out prevention measures like widening and deepening the drains to smoothen drainage.

"Here, we are not looking for a fight, (but) looking for solutions. Although (the flash flood in Batu Maung) today occurred due to a federal government project, want to seek solutions.

"It (flash flood) occurs when there's heavy rain, (but) we don't want to wait until the project is completed. While they are doing the project, we ask that they deepen the drains," he told a press conference, here, today.

He was earlier asked on the flash floods that hit the state today, including several areas in Batu Maung following heavy rain since early morning, affecting more than 100 households.

Last Saturday, half of George Town was inundated by flood waters, causing traffic gridlocks on major roads while some roads were impassable to vehicles.

In Jalan Perak and Jalan P. Ramlee, the flood waters rose to chest level and up to the waist in Bandar Baru Air Itam, with residents saying this was the worst they had ever experienced. Some 600 households were affected. — Bernama