Cops nab suspected drug dealer after car chase, shootout along MRR2

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have nabbed a suspect who was allegedly carrying drugs in his car after a high-speed car chase and shootout along the MRR2 highway in Kepong today.

While one suspect has been caught, police revealed that his accomplice is still at large after fleeing the fracas that happened on the highway.

"We received a call for back-up from our patrol cars that were doing checks in Sentul today because a black Proton Perdana car had sped off from the patrol cars along Jalan Ipoh," said Sentul police chief ACP R. Munusamy.

Munusamy said minutes later, three police cars also joined the chase to try and stop the getaway vehicle.

The Perdana collided with several other cars during the chase which reached the MRR2 highway near Taman Layang-Layang in Kepong.

Police then opened fire at the Perdana's tyre to prevent any further damage from happening on the roads.

"We managed to apprehend a 30-year-old suspect after we shot the tyre but the other suspect somehow fled the scene," said Munusamy.

He added that police then checked the car and found traces of powder suspected to be drugs.

"Checks on the car's registration plate showed that it was clean and had no previous offences," he said.

He also revealed that the suspect who was unhurt in the chase, hails from Raub in Pahang and had no prior criminal record.