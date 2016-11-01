Bangladeshi crushed to death by steel girders in Ulu Yam

KUALA LUMPUR: A Bangladeshi steel factory worker was killed by steel girders while doing welding work at Batu 29 Industrial Centre, Ulu Yam, Kuala Kubu Baru today.

Kuala Kubu Baru Fire and Rescue Department senior fire officer 2 Rosdi Shafie said Shahadat Kabir, 29, was doing overhead welding work to join the 10m-long steel girders when suddenly they slipped and crushed him.

"Two other workers escaped unhurt. The victim, who sustained serious head injuries, was declared dead at the scene," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Nine firemen from Kuala Kubu Baru station were rushed to the scene following a distress call about 12.30pm.

The body was sent to the Kuala Kubu Baru Hospital. — Bernama