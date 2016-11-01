DOE probes factories dumping chemical waste down drains in Nilai

KUALA LUMPUR: The Negri Sembilan Department of Environment (DOE) has begun a probe into several factories in Nilai which have been detected disposing off liquid chemical waste down the drains and subsequently polluting the Sungai Batang Benar river.

Its director-general, Norhazni Mat Sari, said the department received several complaints from residents around Nilai 7 industrial area and the Arab Malaysian Industrial Park, on the stench that caused by the industrial effluent.

"Based on record, these factories had never been detected to have disposed off such liquid waste before and this was the first time we detected such an offence after receiving the complaints from the public two days ago.

"Acting on the complaints, our officers along with officers from the Chemistry Department, went to the area to observe the operations of the factories involved and to take water samples from the drains and river," she said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Yesterday, Bernama exposed on the frothy foul-smelling liquid discharged from several factories in Nilai and Semenyih which flow into nearby rivers, causing the closure of Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant.

Checks also revealed that the Sungai Batang Benar river near Kampung Batang Benar was filled not only rubbish, but also foaming murky liquid.

According to Norhazni, warning notices had also been issued to the factory operators.

"Among the factories involved are a plastic recycling factory and a steel mill at the Arab Malaysian Industrial Park," she said.

The factories were now being investigated under Section 25 of the Environment Quality Act 1974, she added.

"We have to take into account the operational part of the factories involved, the samples taken to the Chemistry Department and (the state) of the affected villagers due to the pollution before coming out with a report.

"We will not hesitate to take action against any factories causing the river pollution if the samples were tested positive of causing harm to human health," she said. — Bernama