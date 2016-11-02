Cooking oil seized from mini market in Puchong

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism yesterday seized cooking oil from a mini supermarket in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong.

Its Sepang district branch chief, Mohamad Zaid Kamaluddin said the operation by four members of the enforcement team at 3.15pm found 61 bottles of 5kg cooking oil and 388 packets of 1kg oil hidden at the supermarket.

"The amount is different from the declared stock which is four boxes (17kg)," he said in a statement today.

The goods seized was worth RM1,732 and the case will be investigated under Section 15 of Supply Control Act 1961 for hoarding a controlled item. — Bernama