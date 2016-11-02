Aim for the stars, local animation industry told

Posted on 1 November 2016 - 11:36pm Last updated on 1 November 2016 - 11:41pm

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has challenged the country's creative animation industry to achieve international recognition by 2050.

Speaking during the premiere of the Upin & Ipin Jeng, Jeng, Jeng movie, he said this was in line with the 2050 National Transformation (TN50) announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in his Budget 2017 speech.

"When Najib announced the TN50, we also hope that our animation films will be recognised globally, because we want our films to be accepted by international viewers," he said.

Ahmad Zahid pointed out that in 2015, the animation film industry grossed RM101 million in export revenue, and RM127 locally.

He also noted that the Upin & Ipin series has managed to break into the global market, having been screened on Disney channel.

Ahmad Zahid gave an assurance that the government will continue to support the production of local animation films, citing their huge potential as a reason.

"Although I understand funds have been a bit low, we hope the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) will provide even more in the future," he said.

Ahmad Zahid was present with his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis, his children, and grandchildren.

Others present included Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh and Tourism and Culture Deputy Minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

The Upin & Ipin Jeng, Jeng, Jeng film will be screened nationwide from Nov 24.