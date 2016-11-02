Child sex offenders list ready soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The compilation of a child sexual offenders' register is expected to be ready by next month, which will pave the way for the enforcement of the amended Child Act next year.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (pix) told theSun the ministry is working with the police and courts to obtain the details of criminals in cases specifically involving child victims.

It is learnt the delay in enforcement of the Act was due to the drafting of regulations, including the community service order, rehabilitation programme and the compilation of the register known as the "Register of Children".

theSun was also informed the regulations were not drafted along with the amendments to the Act because the draft Bill was "subjective" and may be further amended based on a decision in Parliament.

According to the ministry, the process of drafting the regulations is quite tedious.

Rohani said the Register of Children will contain information on offenders for crimes including sexual offences, under any written laws where a child is the victim.

"But the register is confidential and will not be made accessible to the public.

"The register not only contains information on convicts who have undergone their punishments, but also information of victims, whose identities must be protected."

Rohani said the Social Welfare Department (JKM) will be in charge of the register and will assist schools, non-governmental organisations and institutions dealing with children such as nurseries, child-care centres and kindergartens, whenever necessary, with the information.

"The first phase of the register will involve cross-checking existing information of offenders while updating the information of those who have been convicted.

"Interested parties like employers in child care or the education sector may apply to JKM to screen individuals who intend to work with them.

"The screening is to ensure the individuals are free from any criminal record where a child is a victim," she said.

Rohani said only the JKM director-general has the power to approve such applications.

Nevertheless, she said the decision of hiring the screened person is solely up to the employer.

"The screening of the register would prevent children from being in contact with ex-offenders of crimes involving children," said Rohani.