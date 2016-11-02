Government urged to create special logo for Muslim-made goods

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to create a logo specially for Muslim products manufactured by small-and-medium Muslim entrepreneurs to help expand their businesses.

Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (BN-Padang Besar) said the move was aimed at bridging the gap between Muslims and non-Muslims in the local and international halal industry.

"There is a huge gap between Muslims and non-Muslims who are now controlling 89% of the halal product market for international export.

"Locally, 70% of the halal product market is being controlled by non-Muslims while Muslims only hold the remaining 30%," he said when debating the Supply Bill 2017 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said most small-and-medium Muslim entrepreneurs faced difficulties in obtaining the Halal logo issued by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), which was required to expand their product sales.

According to him, this was because the terms imposed by Jakim were complicated and could only be fulfilled by large companies and entrepreneurs.

Zahidi, who is also Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) chairman, however, said the Muslim product logo was not aimed to replace Jakim's Halal logo, but to help small and medium entrepreneurs.

Zahidi's proposal was supported by Datuk Dr Nik Mazian Nik Mohamad (PAS-Pasir Puteh) who said the logo could show that the products were produced by Muslims.

"Halal products are not necessarily produced by Muslims, so I agree that there should be another logo as recommended by Zahidi, to be certified by Jakim or the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry" he said.

Risda had previously issued a Muslim product logo for entrepreneurs who failed to obtain the Jakim Halal logo.

Jakim however had requested Risda explain on the action as the department felt it was in contradiction with the Trade Description (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011.

The Dewan sits again tomorrow. — Bernama