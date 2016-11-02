'Stranger Things' given the 'Harry Potter' treatment

MATERIAL from Netflix series Stranger Things and Warner Bros' Harry Potter adaptations has been combined in a seasonal mash-up by Comedy Central.

Characters from Stranger Things and Harry Potter interact thanks to clever video editing and effects work in the spoof trailer Potter Things.

Professor Snape is recast as the owner of a retail store franchise, as Harry Potter and friends try to unravel the mysterious connection between laboratory escapee Eleven and Eggo-brand frozen waffles.

Landing on Halloween, the clip arrives as fans of July 2016's Netflix series Stranger Things eagerly await a second run in 2017, and the Harry Potter film franchise is about to receive a new entry in the form of prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, premiering Nov 15. — AFP Relaxnews

Watch Harry Potter vs Stranger Things - Potter Things at:

