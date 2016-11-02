George Kent secures RM277m hospital contract

PETALING JAYA: George Kent (Malaysia) Bhd has clinched a contract worth RM277.2 million from the Public Works Department to design and build a 150-bed hospital in Tanjung Karang, Selangor.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, the metering and engineering company said the 48-month contract is scheduled to be completed by November 2020.

The scope of works includes the designing and building of a 150-bed medical and ward block, 30 units of houseman’s quarters, 24 units of class “F” and “G” quarters, a 50-person child nursery centre, two fully equipped operating theatres, among other medical facilities and equipment.

“This LoA (letter of award) is a testament of our reputation in delivering projects within budget and on schedule. That being said, we will not rest on our laurels but will continue to bid for jobs that will showcase our ability and technical expertise,” group chairman Tan Sri Tan Kay Hock said.

George Kent said the contract will not have a significant effect on its earnings for the current financial year ending Jan 31, 2017, but is expected to contribute positively to the group’s future earnings.