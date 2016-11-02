Mitrajaya wins RM74m PJ Sentral job

PETALING JAYA: Mitrajaya Holdings Bhd has been awarded a RM74.31 million construction contract by MRCB Builders Sdn Bhd.

In a filing with the stock exchange, the company said the award is for superstructure works for Tower 3 at a mixed office block development at PJ Sentral, Petaling Jaya.

The contract starts on Dec 9, 2016 and work is expected to be completed by Feb 9, 2018. It is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings of Mitrajaya.