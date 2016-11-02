Enhanced Maybank Islamic Petronas Ikhwan Visa Card-i launched

KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank Islamic Bhd expects its new feature for the Maybank Islamic Petronas Ikhwan Visa Card-I to increase the card’s issuance by 27% to 73,000 cards in 2017, from 57,559 cards in 2016.

The move will also strengthen the bank’s position as the leading credit card issuer in the Islamic segment with over 29% market share as at June 2016.

Maybank Islamic CEO Datuk Mohamed Rafique Merican said the Maybank Islamic Petronas Ikhwan Visa Card-I has a strong following and that it is a card that appeals to what customers want.

“We’re confident that the new improved cash back feature will create excitement in the market. We’re serious in making this card the best petrol card to own as we strive to constantly reward customers through our comprehensive range of products and services,” he said at the announcement of the new enhanced feature of the Maybank Islamic Petronas Ikhwan Visa Card-I here yesterday.

Maybank Islamic in collaboration with Petronas Dagangan Bhd yesterday announced the improved feature for the Maybank Islamic Petronas Ikhwan Visa Card-I which offers more benefits and rewards to card members.

With the newly enhanced card card members can now enjoy 8% cash back for weekend spending at Petronas stations and 1% cash back on weekdays, capped at RM50 a month.

Since Maybank Islamic first collaborated with Petronas in 2008, it had acquired more than 150,000 card members.

Maybank Islamic has over four million customers with products and services available at more than 300 Maybank and Maybank Islamic branches and various distribution points nationwide.