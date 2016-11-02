TNB embarks on major transformation

PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) is embarking on a “Reimagining TNB” transformation programme to turn major challenges affecting electricity utilities of late into new venture opportunities.

Describing the major challenges as “big shifts”, its president and CEO Datuk Seri Azman Mohd said the energy trilemma, and “disruptions” brought about by the emergence of various game-changing technologies are changing the utilities landscape.

He said the industry is facing trilemmas comprising challenges of addressing energy security, providing access to affordable energy services and maintaining environmentally friendly production and use of energy.

On the “disrupting” technologies, he said the challenges among others come from rising competition on renewable energy; increasing efficiency of energy storage batteries; Internet-of-Things; smart grid, smart cities and the need to incorporate them into business and operation.

In turning the challenges into opportunities through “Reimagining TNB”, Azman said it involves four main thrusts. These are actively pursuing future generation sources, especially renewable energy; grid of the future including smart grid; winning the customer for new and enhanced services and products; and regulations, particularly under Incentive Based Regulations.