Malaysia and China sign 14 MoUs

BEIJING: Malaysia and China have signed 14 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) related to defence, economy, agriculture, education, finance and the construction sector.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang witnessed the signing ceremonies after jointly chairing a bilateral meeting between Malaysia and China at the Great Hall of the People here last night.

The bilateral meeting was also attended by the Prime Minister's Special Envoy to China Tan Sri Ong Ka Ting, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Mah Siew Kiong.

Also present were International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Shabery Cheek, and Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahadzir Khalid.

The Malaysian delegation also included Sarawak Local Government Minister Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman, Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron and senior government officials.

Hishammuddin inked an MoU with his counterpart General Chang Wanquan on the renewal of Bilateral Defence Cooperation while Ahmad Shabery signed an MoU on Agriculture Cooperation with his counterpart, Zhi Suhping.



Ahmad Shabery also inked a Protocol between the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the People's Republic of China and Malaysia's Ministry of Agriculture on Inspection, Quarantine and Veterinary Hygiene Requirements for Export Raw-unclean Edible Birdnest with Zhi.

Among the agreements signed were the renewal of the MoU on Education Cooperation with China between Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and China Education Minister Chen Baosheng.

Finance Secretary-General Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah also signed the binding Financial Framework Agreement between Malaysia Rail Link Sdn. Bhd. (MRLSB) with The Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) with EXIM Vice President Yuan Xinyong.

Najib earlier received a courtesy call from Chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Zhang Dejiang at the Great Hall of the People before being welcomed by Li at a special welcoming ceremony on the grounds of the area.

The Jalur Gemilang and China's national flag were flying proudly in the chilly evening, and the national anthems of both countries, Negaraku and March of the Volunteers filled the air the moment Najib and Li reached the dais to receive a salute from the guard-of-honour mounted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army as well as a 19-gun salute. — Bernama