Emulate Prasarana's refund policy: 4PAM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Public Transport Users Association (4PAM) has suggested that other public transport providers adopt the same policy practised by Prasarana to refund passengers for train delays.

Its president Ajit Johl described the recent announcement made by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Nancy Shukri in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 31 as a positive direction for public transport users.

"We want it to be a standard practice across all public transport providers. Bus operators, be it stage, intercity or express buses, taxi operators and all train operators should have such a policy in place and simple mechanism for the refund," he said in a statement today.

However, he said, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd (Prasarana) should review the condition it had imposed - that the right to claim would be void if the passengers could still continue their journey by taking other LRT services.

Nancy in her written reply to Datuk Koh Nai Kwong (BN-Alor Gajah) at the Dewan Rakyat said Prasarana practised a policy whereby commuters could claim a refund or a coupon for the following day's journey, for Light Rail Transit (LRT) and KL Monorail delays exceeding 15 minutes.

The same policy is expected to be applied for Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) routes managed by Prasarana, which would commence operations by year end.

On a different note, Johl welcomed the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) revision effective Jan 1, 2017, as announced by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) on Oct 31. — Bernama