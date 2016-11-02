MBA studies at Heriot-Watt

SINCE beginning her Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme with Edinburgh Business School at Heriot-Watt University at its Putrajaya campus, Sujadhini Mathavan Nayar (pix), or Suja to those who know her, has not only been promoted in the company she works at but also headhunted for a new role with another firm.

Suja, who began her studies on the world-renowned programme in September 2015 was previously a business analyst attached to the Malaysian Biotechnology Corporation (BiotechCorp). Last month, she was appointed corporate strategist at MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd.

MyHSR Corporation is wholly owned by the Finance Ministry. It is responsible for the development and promotion of the High Speed Rail (HSR) project from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore. Its task is to act as a project delivery vehicle responsible for the technical aspects and commercial elements of the HSR project.

CAREER BOOSTER

“My studies have helped to widen my business knowledge and expand my perspective on the corporate business world. Within a year I was promoted, based on performance and leadership skills demonstrated in my department. I was then headhunted into my current role,” she said.

“Studying Economics and Project Management in my course has led me to develop a special interest in these two areas. So, when the opportunity arose to be part of a national scale high-speed rail project that’s expected to catalyse the socio-economic development along the railway, I did not hesitate.

“I’ve been able to bring my business acumen directly into the workplace. My studies made me rethink leadership, strategy and people management from a wider perspective. It also challenged me to address my own weaknesses. As the nature of my job requires me to manage people as well as implement strategies, my studies have helped to equip me with the skills that I need to generate serious impact at my workplace,” Suja said.

Suja primarily chose the Edinburgh Business School MBA because its flexibility enables dedicated managers to earn a globally recognised business degree while continuing their professional career development.

WELL-ROUNDED DEVELOPMENT

“Post MBA, I envision myself in a managerial post, implementing operational and marketing efficiencies while making strategic decisions to enhance the growth of the company. Ultimately, my career goal is to become a CEO and establishmy own business,” shared Suja.

The Edinburgh Business School MBA programme, which has been delivered by top UK and Asian faculty at Putrajaya since 2013, is approved by theMalaysian Ministry of Higher Education. It is fully accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency and is delivered by Heriot-Watt University, accredited by the Royal Charter in the UK.

To date 38 students have completed the programme with another 92 soon to graduate. Students join a global learning network of more than 11,400 active students and 19,800 graduates worldwide.

Registration is currently open for the January 2017 intake. The school is also holding two MBA preview events for prospective students – the first, on Thursday, Nov 3 at 6.30pm at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur in Sentral, Kuala Lumpur, and the second on Saturday, Nov 19 at 10.30am at Heriot-Watt University’s Putrajaya campus.

