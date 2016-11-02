AirAsia aircraft skids off runway in Kota Baru airport (Updated)

Posted on 2 November 2016 - 11:15am Last updated on 2 November 2016 - 12:04pm

KOTA BARU: An AirAsia flight bound for the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) skidded off the runway just before takeoff about 10pm last night.

The incident at the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport left hundreds of passengers stranded as of 1am this morning.

It is learned that the aircraft's front and left rear wheels sank into the sand on the shoulder of the runway.

The incident forced three other flights to Kota Baru to turn back.

AirAsia confirmed that flight AK6443 scheduled to depart from Kota Bharu to KLIA2 yesterday night was involved in an incident while taxiing on the runway at the airport.

All passengers and crew on board the flight are safe and no injuries have been reported.

All passengers were attended to and all necessary assistance was provided.

All AirAsia flights are operating normally from Sultan Ismail Petra airport today.

Flight AK6446 from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Bharu which was scheduled to depart on Tuesday night departed for Kota Bharu at 9am today.