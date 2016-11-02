TUNKU Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) made a clean sweep in the recent Cisco NetRiders Malaysia 2016 Competition when three of its students clinched the Champion, 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up titles respectively.

This feat is by far the best achievement by TAR UC students in the said competition and the win this year marks the third consecutive year TAR UC has won the champion title.

On top of that, TAR UC has won the champion title five times including the win this year since the University College took part in the competition in 2008.