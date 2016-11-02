Revolutionising cybersecurity

IN a rousing ceremony recently, SEGi University and Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FireEye Ireland Limited to revolutionise cybersecurity in Malaysia.

Under the MoU, the parties agree to develop and conduct academic programmes in cybersecurity, to conduct research collaborations in the area of cybersecurity and to also conduct professional short courses in the area of cybersecurity.

The Group President/Executive Director of SEGi University and Colleges, Datuk Mohamed Azahari Kamil elaborated about the MoU, “This is one of our efforts to support the Ministry of Higher Education’s vision and mission to promote collegiality and communality between private and public universities, strengthened by the presence of a prominent international industry system and solution provider in cybersecurity industry as the platform to enhance academic and industry excellence.”

He continued, “SEGi University, one of the nation’s biggest private universities, USIM, the nation’s leading Islamic university specialising in the area of science and technology and FireEye Ireland Ltd, the global leading solution provider for cyber security protection will efficiently and effectively address the lack of academic infrastructure especially on the training and education of enforcement officers to act within the boundaries of the existing legislation, and provide a comprehensive education opportunity in combating cyber terrorism.”

The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Patrick Kee (Vice Chancellor of SEGi University), Prof Datuk Dr Musa Ahmad (Vice Chancellor of USIM), Josephine Hoh (Country Director, FireEye Ireland Limited) and was witnessed by Mohamed Azahari , Prof Dr Zulkifl i Abdul Ghani (Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic and Internationalisation, USIM), Dr Brett Miller from FireEye Ireland Limited and Tan Sri Mohamad Azumi Mohamed from CyberSecurity Malaysia.

