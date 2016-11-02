BNM appoints members of Syariah Advisory Council for 2016-2019 session

Posted on 2 November 2016 - 12:13pm Last updated on 2 November 2016 - 01:33pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) today announced the appointment of the Syariah Advisory Council (SAC) members for a period of three years, effective Nov 1, 2016.

In a statement, BNM said pursuant to Section [53] of the Central Bank of Malaysia Act 2009, the appointment of the SAC members was assented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The SAC members for the new term of 2016-2019 are as follows:

1. Tan Sri Sheikh Ghazali Abdul Rahman – Syariah Legal Advisor, Attorney General's Chambers

2. Datuk Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri – Mufti of Federal Territory

3. Datuk Dr. Mohd Daud Bakar – Executive Director of Amanie Advisors

4. Datuk A. Aziz. A. Rahim – Former Judge of Court of Appeal Malaysia

5. Prof. Dr. Mohamad Akram Laldin – Executive Director of the International Syariah Research Academy for Islamic Finance (ISRA)

6 Prof. Dr. Engku Rabiah Adawiah Engku Ali – IIUM Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance (IIiBF), International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM)

7. Prof. Dr. Ashraf Md. Hashim – Chief Executive Officer of ISRA Consultancy

8. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Asmadi Mohamed Naim – Islamic Business School, Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM)

9. Dr. Shamsiah Mohamad – Senior Researcher at ISRA

10.Burhanuddin Lukman – Researcher at ISRA

The appointed SAC members are qualified, competent and prominent individuals among Syariah scholars and jurists who have vast experience in finance, banking, law and application of Syariah, particularly in the areas of Islamic economics and finance, said the Central Bank.

As the highest authority in the ascertainment of Syariah rulings in Islamic finance, the SAC has a pivotal role in ensuring the consistency of Syariah rulings applied in the Islamic finance industry.

The SAC’s Syariah resolutions serve as a main reference for Islamic financial institutions to ensure end-to-end Syariah compliance in the structure and implementation of their financial products and services, as well as encourage product innovation.

In addition, it is also referred to by the courts and arbitrators in dealing with and adjudicating Islamic finance cases, it added. — Bernama