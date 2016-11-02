PM Najib visits Gu'an New Industry City

BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on Wednesday visited the innovation-driven Gu'an New Industry City.

Formerly an agricultural area in Gu'an County, the city, about 50 km south of Beijing has been developed by China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd (CFLD) since 2002 into an international industry development powerhouse with the focus on five industry clusters.

The clusters comprise aerospace, biomedical, high-end equipment manufacturing, e-commerce and modern services industries.

Najib is in China on a six-day official visit from Monday. — Bernama