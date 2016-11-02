12 'Gang 36' members arrested

IPOH: Police arrested 12 members of "Gang 36" and are looking for another eight after seven men were attacked at Kampung Pisang, Chemor here last Saturday.

The victims, aged between 21 and 24 and from the same area, sought treatment after they sustained minor injuries in the incident in which 20 of the gang members assaulted them at 2am.

Perak CID chief Datuk Gan Tian Kee said the gang was unhappy that the seven men had entered the village.

"Initial investigations revealed the fight was triggered over a territorial dispute," he told reporters here yesterday.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 32, were picked up during "Ops Cantas" on Monday and Tuesday in various locations in Chemor. They have been remanded for four days to facilitate investigation.

Gan said three of the suspects had previous records of causing injury, trespassing and being placed under restricted residence orders.

"We have identified the leader of the gang and are looking for him. We do not have information on whether the victims are involved in gang related activities," he added.

Police recovered 13 weapons including knives and parang, and two motorcycles believed to have been used in criminal activities were also seized.

The case is being investigated under the Penal Code for rioting.