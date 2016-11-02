Hadi: PAS open to joining opposition parties to topple BN

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS is open to joining the opposition parties to fight Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th General Elections (GE14).

Its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) said PAS has never closed its doors to cooperating with the opposition parties, especially in toppling the BN-led government.

"PAS has long opened its doors, never closed it. But, when you enter the doors, don't disturb the house," Abdul Hadi said when met by reporters at the Parliament lobby here yesterday.

The Marang MP said this when commenting on PAS Spiritual leader, Hashim Jasin stating that cooperation between opposition members is much needed to ensure a straight fight with BN in GE14.

In a recent interview with a Malay daily, Hashim said that PAS is willing to cooperate with all opposition members as long as they follow the principles of Allah.

In March last year, DAP ended its ties and ceased working with Hadi whom the party categorised as a person who "persists in dishonest and dishonourable acts".

The PAS Ulama Council responded by passing an emergency motion to cancel the tahaluf siyasi (political cooperation) with DAP in the Pakatan Rakyat coalition in June 2015.

PKR and DAP had joined forces with PAS splinter Parti Amanah Negara and Umno splinter group Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

PPBM vice-president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir had called for all opposition parties to unite under a single banner in order to knock down BN in GE14.

On the ties between PAS and DAP, Hadi said, both parties must respect each others struggles and should not "cause any disturbance".