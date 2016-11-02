Police report made against Nov 12 Mantin Bersih gathering

NILAI: Twenty-five people lodged a police report today against the proposed Bersih 5 convoy and talk in Mantin on Nov 12.

The group, comprising UMNO members and village development and security committee chairmen and led by Ghani Daud, chairman of the Barisan Nasional coordinating committee for the Nilai state seat, made the report at the Mantin police station.

Ghani, who spoke for the group, said they felt that the Bersih 5 gathering could erupt into chaos.

He said it was hoped that the police would deny approval for the gathering.

Four Bersih gatherings up to now have brought no good but disrepute, he told Bernama. — Bernama