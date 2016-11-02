Najib: Former colonial powers should not lecture countries they once exploited

BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said former colonial powers should not lecture countries they once exploited on their internal affairs, a Chinese newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Najib, who is on a six-day visit to China, said in an editorial in the state-run China Daily that larger countries should treat smaller countries fairly.

"This includes former colonial powers. It is not for them to lecture countries they once exploited on how to conduct their own internal affairs today," he wrote.

Najib also wrote that disputes in the South China Sea should be resolved through dialogue in accordance with rule of law.

China claims most of the energy-rich waters through which about US$5 trillion (RM20.9 trillion) in ship-borne trade passes every year.

Neighbors Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims.

"When it comes to the South China Sea, we firmly believe that overlapping territorial and maritime disputes should be managed calmly and rationally through dialogue, in accordance with the rule of law and peaceful negotiations," he said.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin said on Tuesday that Malaysia had pledged with Beijing to handle South China Sea disputes bilaterally.

Malaysia agreed to buy four Chinese naval vessels and signed 14 agreements totaling RM143.64 billion (US$34.25 billion).

Najib also said Malaysia welcomed the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank which marks a turning point "of peaceful dialogue, not foreign intervention, in sovereign states".

Global institutions needed to be inclusive of "countries that were given no say in the legal and security infrastructure that was set up by the victors of the Second World War", he added. — Reuters