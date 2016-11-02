Ipoh City Council launches 'Operation Toilet, Apron and Cap'

IPOH: The Ipoh City Council today launched "Operation Toilet, Apron and Cap" to take to task those who flout the rules and regulations related to toilet cleanliness and use of apron and cap by food operators and food handlers.

Ipoh City Mayor Datuk Zamri Man (pix) said they will go hard on those who do not abide the laws, including the premise license holder, the operator and food handlers.

"We have given good grading to food outlets and toilets. But, unfortunately there are those who have not adhered to our directive. There are food handlers who do not adorn the cap and aprons and there are premises with dirty toilets," he added.

Zamri said the council will also distribute health education pamphlets during the operation to create awareness on the importance of keeping their premise and toilets clean at all times and also on the use of cap and apron.

"We hope all food operators will adhere to our directive so that the food served is safe for consumption." he added.

This year a total of 649 food premises were given Grade A and B rating while 695 toilets in these premises were audited of which 615 of them were awarded three stars and above.

The council also issued 415 compounds worth RM 98,150 for various offences under Food Handlers and Public Eating Places by laws 1981.